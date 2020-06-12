Single mum in lockdown wrote to Cummings – and received response

From Saturday, people living alone or single parents can form what are being called “support bubbles” with one other household. But where did the idea come from?

When one single mother from East London wrote to the Prime Minister’s senior advisor, Dominic Cummings and his wife Mary about the struggles she was experiencing while being forced to stay at home during the Covid crisis, she was surprised to get a response. She had been angered by Mr Cummings’ admission that he drove to Durham during lockdown.

Minnie Stephenson spoke to her exclusively.