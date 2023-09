His music is streamed by millions and he recently played Glastonbury, but the debut album from singer-songwriter Jack Mercer – better known as VC Pines – is deeply personal. ‘MRI’ is inspired by his own experience of epilepsy and synesthesia, which causes him to visualise sounds as colours.

Kiran Moodley spoke to the South London musician about the album, and how he hopes baring his brain, as well as his soul, will help others with similar conditions.