Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
9 Dec 2021

Sienna Miller settles phone hacking claims against The Sun owner

By

Sienna Miller has said The Sun newspaper “nearly ruined her life” and “profited off her misery”, after intruding into her personal life – and private medical records.

She said one of its journalists paid someone to access medical records showing she was pregnant – and that the paper’s then editor Rebekah Brooks told her publicist she knew.

The actor is among several high-profile people to have agreed phone hacking settlements with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers this week.

The company denies any illegal information-gathering took place at The Sun.