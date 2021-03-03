Sick for a year: my life with long Covid

As most of us look ahead to a life without Covid, we’ve been speaking to some of the people who feel like normality is still a long way off.

For most people, Covid-19 is a mild illness that only lasts a few days. But for some, coronavirus symptoms have become chronic health issues, known as Long Covid, a sometimes debilitating condition with a range of weird and unpredictable symptoms.

As the pandemic reaches the one year mark, for some, this bleak milestone means one year of illness.

As most of us look ahead to a life without Covid, we’ve been speaking to some of the people who feel like normality is still a long way off.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.