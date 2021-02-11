Should expectant mothers with underlying health conditions get the Covid vaccine?

The latest government figures show just how far we have to go until lockdown can be eased.

In the latest available 24-hour period, 678 deaths have been reported – bringing the UK total to more than 115,000.

There have been another 13,000 new cases in the UK, but another 450,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. That means 13.5 million people in the UK have now received their first jab.

At the moment, most pregnant women are being advised not to have the Covid vaccine. But it’s not as clear cut for those with underlying health conditions. And with some mothers ending up in intensive care, there are growing calls for more research.