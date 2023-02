Zara Aleena was 10 minutes from her east London home when she was killed by Jordan McSweeney last June.

He’d been released from prison just days earlier and refused to attend his sentencing.

For the first time today, her aunt, Farah Naz, met the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

He has committed to pursuing new legislation that will give courts across England and Wales the power to compel defendants to attend court.