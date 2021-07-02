Series 7, episode 18: Levi Roots

Levi Roots is a musician, chef and businessman who found success after securing a £50,000 investment for his Reggae Reggae Sauce on Dragon’s Den.

14 years on, he dedicates his time to sharing his story in schools and prisons to inspire young people.

Roots speaks to Krishnan about his journey from growing up with his grandmother in Jamaica and moving to the UK as a child in the 1970s, before finding himself at the centre of the British business world.

