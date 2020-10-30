Series 6, Episode 11: Lord Kim Darroch

Kim Darroch was a lifelong Foreign Office Diplomat to rose through the ranks to become British Ambassador to the United States between 2016 and 2019.

He hit the headlines last year when a private letter he had written, saying unflattering things about the Trump administration was leaked.

He talks to Krishnan about his thoughts on the outcome of the upcoming presidential election and his fears for a post-Brexit Britain.

