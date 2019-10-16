Series 3, Episode 23: Naomi Klein

Naomi Klein is a Canadian author, social activist and filmmaker. She has recently released her latest book ‘On Fire: The Burning Case for a Green New Deal’, which explores how bold climate action she says can be a blueprint for a just and thriving society.

She talks to Krishnan about the impact of Extinction Rebellion, the rising demand for a Green New Deal and whether fast fashion has to go.

Listen and subscribe

You can listen to and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Or on Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The direct download link is here.

So join us as we explore the big ideas changing the way we think, act and live – and how much impact we can really have as individuals.

A filmed version of each interview is available on our Channel 4 News YouTube channel – hit subscribe to keep updated on when a new episode is published.