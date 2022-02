The serial killer who murdered the schoolgirl Milly Dowler has apparently confessed to killing mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in Kent in 1996.

That’s the claim by a solicitor who says Levi Bellfield wrote a four-page document detailing what happened.

The lawyer represents Michael Stone, who was jailed for life for the murders but has always insisted he was innocent.

The alleged confession will form part of another attempt to challenge his conviction.