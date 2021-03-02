Scottish Tory leader says Sturgeon lied and should resign

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has demanded the resignation of the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In a statement, Douglas Ross claimed there was no doubt she had misled the Scottish Parliament and broken the ministerial code.

Earlier the Scottish government was forced to hand over legal advice to a committee looking into the handling of sexual harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.

They had refused for months to release this legal advice, defying two parliamentary votes that demanded it be handed over.

After the threat of a no confidence vote, the Scottish government conceded.