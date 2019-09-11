Scots judges rule parliament suspension unlawful

Amid what is now a full-blown constitutional crisis, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court next week, when the country’s top judges will decide whether Scotland’s Court of Session was correct in ruling that the Prime Minister acted in an “improper” and “unlawful” way in suspending parliament for five weeks.

Opposition MPs leapt on the ruling, saying that parliament should be recalled immediately. Former attorney general and Tory rebel Dominic Grieve said that if Boris Johnson had misled the Queen over the reasons for prorogation, then he should resign.