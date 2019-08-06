Scotland’s universities to guarantee places for care leavers

For more than 130,000 teenagers today marked the end of a long, nervous wait. Students in Scotland have been receiving their exam results. The pass rate for Highers, the qualification needed to gain a place at university, fell slightly. But for one group, the chance of winning a place on a degree course could be about to get a bit easier. This time next year, Scottish universities will offer guaranteed undergraduate places to students who’ve been in care, as long as they meet minimum standards. We have been speaking to care-leavers with academic ambitions.