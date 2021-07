Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that the whole country will move into its lowest level of restrictions on 19 July with some changes to the original plan.

But in a clear move away from England, the mandatory requirement to wear face coverings will stay in place for “some time to come”.

More than 500 people are in hospital with the virus – the highest figure since March – and with the vaccine rollout slowing there’s now a rush to get everyone jabbed.