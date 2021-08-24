Scotland Covid public inquiry to begin by end of year

The UK has recorded a further 174 Covid deaths – the highest daily figure since 12 March.

Cornwall is telling tourists to stay away unless they’ve booked, and to take lateral flow tests before they arrive, after a spike in cases there.

Meanwhile in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a judge-led inquiry into her government’s handling of the pandemic by the end of the year.

She also said that restrictions could be reintroduced after Scotland recorded its highest daily rise in infections since the pandemic began.