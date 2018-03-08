Saudi Princess Reema: ‘We are seeing cultural norms change’

You wouldn’t expect a Saudi Princess to be the ideal interviewee on International Women’s Day. But beyond the talk of weapons, Yemen and trade during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s official visit to Britain, another part of the family, in the form of Princess Reema, is also here arguing that strides are being made there towards greater gender equality, particularly in sport. She is herself a senior figure in the Saudi Sport Authority. When I met her at the Saudi embassy, she described what sounded like a revolution in women’s access to sport, though she preferred not to use the word “revolution.”