Satirist Chris Morris on his new film and whether today’s world is beyond parody

Satirist, writer and actor Chris Morris has gained more than a cult following over the last 30 years, with his spoof news programmes and by tackling controversial subject matters.
Next week he has a film out, The Day Shall Come, based on his own research about American intelligence services creating their own terrorists.
We spoke to Chris Morris, in his first TV interview about the new film, and began by asking him about the inspiration behind it.