Sarah Woolaston: ‘This bill takes the onus of the victim’

Its thought around one in five women and one in ten men will be stalked at some time in their lives. It causes massive distress, fear and strain on relationships and while some stalkers are known to their targets many are not. It is these particular victims who could most benefit from an attempt to change the law tomorrow.

The MP Sarah Woolaston is currently bringing a private members bill to the Commons that aims to protect stalking victims with tougher police powers to intervene earlier.

She’s is joined in the studio by Alexis Bowater who was stalked for two years and is now chief executive of a charity dedicated to supporting victims of the crime.