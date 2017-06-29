Sarah Ewart: her story of having an abortion in England

In a separate development on Northern Ireland’s strict abortion rules – an appeal court has ruled that it should be left to the Stormont Assembly to decide – not judges.

The ruling followed a case involving the experience of Sarah Ewart, who had to travel to England for a termination. When Sarah went for a 19-week scan she was told the baby’s brain and skull had not developed properly and that it would die before birth, or shortly afterwards. I spoke to Sarah and her mother Jane Christie – and asked Sarah if the hospital in Belfast had given her any advice about what to do next?