Sara Sharif: Father and stepmother ‘willing to cooperate’ with UK authorities

The father and stepmother of the 10-year-old girl found dead in her Surrey home have said they are willing to cooperate with the authorities in the UK.

Footage was sent to broadcasters of Beinash Batool speaking alongside Sara Sharif’s father, Urfan Sharif.

The pair fled to Pakistan from the UK after Sara was found dead and alone at the family home in Woking a month ago.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.