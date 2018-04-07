Sadiq Khan calls for more stop and searches to tackle spike in violent crime

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for police to carry out more stop and searches of people they suspect of carrying a weapon – to help tackle the rise in gun and knife attacks.
300 more officers are being deployed in areas which have been worst affected. The Met Commissioner Cressida Dick insisted that police hadn’t lost control – although she admitted the recent violence was “very worrying”. Anja Popp reports.