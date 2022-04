If it was meant to distract attention from a week of political chaos in Downing Street, it worked.

Whether it will help end the deadly Channel crossings is less clear.

The scheme will see potentially tens of thousands of people who arrive on boats and lorries, given a one-way ticket to Rwanda – a country in Africa which came to the world’s attention with the genocide in 1994.

It is intended to deter people desperate to get to the UK and also scupper the people smugglers who prey on them.