Russia Ukraine war: Missiles strike crowded Ukraine shopping centre

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead, with 50 others injured after a Russian missile strike slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

Hundreds of people are feared to have been inside at the time.

President Zelenskyy said it had presented “no threat to the Russian army” and accused Moscow of sabotaging “people’s attempts to live a normal life”.

While at the G7 leaders’ summit in Germany, Boris Johnson condemned what he called Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism”.