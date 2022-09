The European Union has announced further sanctions against Russia, including plans for a cap on the price of Russian oil.

Meanwhile the United States together with Poland and Bulgaria has told its citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible, fearing that its dual citizens might get caught up in the mass mobilisation.

This is all in response to Vladimir Putin who has doubled down on the war effort after recent setbacks on the battlefield.

Producer: Heidi Pett

Camera: Ray Queally