Screenwriter Russell T Davies brought us ‘Queer As Folk’, a striking reboot of ‘Doctor Who’ and much more either side.

His latest drama ‘It’s A Sin’ has already got some rave reviews before it airs tonight on Channel 4.

Like ‘Queer as Folk’, it’s about gay men, but this time it tackles what that series deliberately avoided: HIV/AIDS and the lives lost to it.

Davies sparked controversy recently over whether gay roles should be played only by gay people. We talked to him about that and much more.