Rolls-Royce has secured more than £400 million in funds from private investors and the UK government to develop a new generation of small nuclear reactors.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for Britain to invest in more clean, low-carbon energy.

Rolls-Royce hopes each mini power station will be capable of supplying around a million homes, with the first plant due to be completed in just over ten years’ time.