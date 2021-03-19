Rolan Adams’ family says police should not be given more powers

Thirty years ago, a 15-year-old black boy was killed by a white gang in south London.

At the time, the police refused to accept that Rolan Adams was the victim of a racist attack.

Instead the family say they were spied on by the police, as part of an undercover policing operation that remained secret for decades.

On the eve of the anniversary of his murder, Rolan’s parents have been speaking exclusively to Channel 4 News about their son and their fight for justice – and, in a week where the whole issue of policing has been in the spotlight, why they say now is not the time to give police more powers.