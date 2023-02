First you make the deal – then you sell it. Fresh off his success in finally securing a post-Brexit trading arrangement with the EU, the Prime Minister now faces the equally challenging task of getting politicians and businesses in Northern Ireland on board.

And although many think the Windsor Framework is an inevitability – the embrace of the document, especially by Unionists- is seen as key to the future of power-sharing, and functioning government, in Stormont. Paul McNamara has this.