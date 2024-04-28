Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July general election, again

Rishi Sunak has again refused to rule out a July general election, amid speculation that a disastrous set of local elections results, this coming Thursday, could force his hand.

The Prime Minister said he would not “say anything more” than he had already said, which is that the national poll is likely to be in the second half of the year.

But poor council results could either lead to a challenge to his leadership, or persuade him that an earlier polling day may be better than limping on with a divided party.