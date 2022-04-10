Rishi Sunak orders investigation into leaking of his wife’s tax status

An investigation has been launched to find who leaked details of Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status.

Akshata Murthy has shares worth £700 million in an Indian IT company founded by her father.

It’s estimated she may have avoided paying as much as £2 million of UK tax a year on earnings from those shares by using her non-dom status.

All entirely legal but critics said it was not a great look for a chancellor’s wife.

Following the leak she announced that she will pay tax on that income.

Serena Barker-Singh is outside the Chancellor’s home in Downing Street for us now.