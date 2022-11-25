Rishi Sunak: less Trussonomics, same poll numbers

It’s been one month since Rishi Sunak became prime minister of the United Kingdom and so he’s now just three weeks off lasting longer at Number 10 than Liz Truss did.

After the disaster of the mini budget, Sunak has been the safe pair of economic hands needed to calm things down, reassure the markets and try to get the Conservatives back on track after disastrous poll numbers.

But how long can the new prime minister keep the country and his party calm and quiet?

In this episode, our political editor Gary Gibbon looks at the first few weeks of the reign of Rishi and whether his autumn statement will be enough to shore up support and ensure the Conservatives aren’t thumped at the next election.

Produced by: Freya Pickford and Ka Yee Mak

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.