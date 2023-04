Richard Sharp is stepping down as BBC chairman – after a report found he had failed to disclose his involvement in arranging an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson – at the very time he was being appointed to the job.

Mr Sharp insisted his breach of the rules had been “inadvertent, not material” – but conceded that continuing in the role would be a distraction.

MPs accused him of serious errors of judgement – while Labour said Rishi Sunak should have sacked him weeks ago.