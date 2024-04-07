Richard Gadd on stalking and dark comedy

An estimated 2.5 million people are victims of stalking every year in England and Wales – but the number is believed to be much higher as many cases go unreported.

One man who has talked openly about his experience is the Scottish comedian Richard Gadd. He turned his own dealings with a female stalker into a one-man show at the Edinburgh Fringe and it has now been made into a dark comedy series on Netflix called ‘Baby Reindeer.’

We spoke to him in the studio and began by asking him why he wanted his show to be sympathetic to both the victim and the stalker.