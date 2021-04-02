Revisited: Should BAME groups be fast-tracked for the vaccine?

Our Home Affairs Correspondent Darshna Soni has spent the year telling the stories of Black and brown families affected by the virus and reflects on whether enough is being done to protect people of colour during the pandemic.

This episode originally aired on 9th December 2020.

Back in early December, the first vaccinations for COVID-19 began in the UK, after months of despair and restrictions. But after a summer where concerns were raised over the numbers of BAME people dying in the community, should they have been offered a vaccine early?

