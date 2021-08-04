Revisited: Northern Ireland two-part special

What would it mean to be a Unionist, if the Union no longer exists?

Today we’re looking back at a two-part series on Northern Ireland that originally aired in May 2021.

In part one, Paraic O’Brien looks at recent unrest, and explores how even though Northern Ireland’s youth weren’t around during the Troubles, the stories they are told strengthen the bonds of Unionism today.

And in part two, we discuss the impact of Brexit, the Irish sea border, and demographic shift which could see Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland’s history, throwing the future of the nation into doubt.

As some say the call for a border poll on a United Ireland is growing, what would it take to get to that point, and O’Brien asks: what would it mean to be a Unionist, if the Union no longer exists?