Revisited: Hero to zero, the NHS staff abused online

We meet the brave NHS staff speaking out about online abuse, and why they want big tech to do more to stop it.

This episode originally aired on 13th February 2021.

In the early weeks, we clapped for our carers, the doctors and nurses on the frontline who gave their all. With the second wave, the clapping stopped and the conspiracies started – and so did the hate. To some, our NHS was no longer full of heroes – but full of fakers.

Our Home Affairs Correspondent, Andy Davies, has met the brave NHS staff speaking out about the online abuse and why they want big tech to do more to stop it.

