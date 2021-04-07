Revisited: Essex lorry deaths, the journey of 39 Vietnamese migrants

We look into the story of one woman found in that container – who risked it all to come to the UK and provide for her family.

This episode originally aired on 6th January 2021.

When the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in a lorry container in Essex in 2019, it shocked the nation. In December 2020, two men, Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica, were found guilty of multiple counts of manslaughter at the trial.

A warning, this episode includes descriptions of suffocation, and physical violence.

