Channel 4 News has seen a hospital review into the death of a nurse at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

28-year-old Mary Agyapong died on April 12th just days after undergoing an emergency C-section to deliver her baby girl.

The review confirms Mary was tested for Covid-19 but was released from hospital, something her husband and family lawyer claim could amount to negligence.

Inigo Gilmore has this exclusive report.