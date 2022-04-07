Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.30am
Menu
4m
7 Apr 2022

Review chair agrees to investigate Nottingham maternity scandal

Health and Social Care Editor

The senior midwife who delivered a hard hitting report into failures in maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust has said she would be willing to conduct another urgent inquiry into services at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, where a number of babies and women have been harmed or died.

Channel 4 News has learned that Donna Ockenden told families she would be honoured to lead the inquiry.

Bereaved parents have made a request to the health secretary who now has to approve the appointment.