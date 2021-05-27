Revealed: Duke of Cambridge’s unpublicised meeting with Gordon Brown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been grabbing headlines in Scotland this week with a tour thanking NHS staff, going down memory lane at their old university and revealing how much Scotland means to them both. Sceptical nationalists have wondered whether the Royal family are being pressed into service to save the union after the SNP’s election victory.

The Duke has had a private meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. But tonight, Channel 4 News can reveal another meeting which may raise some questions. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who has just launched a new campaign against independence, arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today. When we filmed Mr Brown in the grounds of Holyrood Palace, palace officials asked us to stop on privacy grounds.