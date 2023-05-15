Revealed: Concerns about maternity programme of the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch

It was set up to investigate harms and deaths of babies and mothers during birth – but staff have warned that there are fundamental flaws in the national organisation for patient safety which may end up making outcomes even worse.

In fact, this programme has discovered through freedom of information figures that the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch has had little impact on baby deaths and harms since its maternity arm was established five years ago.

We spoke to whistleblowers inside HSIB as well as bereaved parents.

Warning: This report contains details and images that some viewers may find distressing.