Revealed: Care leavers more likely to end up in jail than at university

It should be open to all, but for young people leaving care the chance of higher education, of all the opportunities which that entails, is virtually out of reach.

Just six percent of care leavers make it to university, a figure the government’s been challenged to double over the next five years.

And now the Centre for Social Justice think tank is calling for universities to be made more accessible.

Seventeen-year-old Milo is soon to become a care leaver and hopes to go to university. He appealed on Twitter for help making a film about the issue, and we stepped in. This is his report.