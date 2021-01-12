Reports of man’s death after release from police custody ‘deeply concerning’

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, says reports of a man who died hours after he was released from police custody in Cardiff Bay are “deeply concerning”.

Mohamud Hassan, who was 24, was arrested on Friday evening following reports of a disturbance at his home. He returned to the house after being released and was found dead later that day.

Police said that CCTV and Body Worn video was in the process of being examined, and said: “Early findings by the force indicate no misconduct issues and no excessive force”.