Remembering Prince Philip – The Queen’s Consort

It is hard to imagine that when the Duke of Edinburgh first entered the world of the British royal family, he was very much the outsider.

He might have had his own regal heritage, but much of that was German – and in the late 1930s and 1940s that proved a considerable obstacle.

It was his Gordonstoun education that brought him to Britain, where he came under the influence of his uncle, Louis Mountbatten, who had close links with the British royal family.

The Duke joined the Royal Navy and enrolled as a cadet at Dartmouth naval college where he first met the then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth.

But despite his military service, he was not a natural fit as a royal consort, as Krishnan Guru-Murthy reports.