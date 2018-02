Forty-two years ago, when the British skater John Curry won his Olympic gold at Innsbruck, he faced a barrage of questions about his “very personal lifestyle”. He had just been outed by a German newspaper, one of the first leading sports people to become openly gay. Curry’s life ended tragically early when he died of AIDS aged just 44. As a new documentary about his life, The Ice King, is released this weekend., we talk to the director and Curry’s former partner, Heinz Wirz.