The months of lockdown trapped some people in situations that were very far from safe and now, as the restrictions begin to be eased, refuges around the country have been bracing themselves for an influx of people who are finally able to escape their abusers.

But the shortage of beds is making a place of safety harder to find.

This programme has been granted access to Reigate and Banstead Women’s Aid – as they rush to create the space for those in desperate need.