Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.55am
Menu
5m
Contains distressing content.
8 May 2023

Record numbers of people calling Samaritans with money concerns

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

For the weekend, the golden carriage and crowns, the street parties and celebrations eclipsed the harsh reality of a cost of living crisis which shows little sign of abating.

The Samaritans, the suicide prevention charity, has told this programme that now is a critical moment for the government to realise how the financial pressure being felt by millions of people, is leading to a new crisis in mental health.

Record numbers of people are calling the Samaritans with concerns about money – and they’re seeing rising levels of distress linked directly to the cost of living.