Record numbers of people calling Samaritans with money concerns

For the weekend, the golden carriage and crowns, the street parties and celebrations eclipsed the harsh reality of a cost of living crisis which shows little sign of abating.

The Samaritans, the suicide prevention charity, has told this programme that now is a critical moment for the government to realise how the financial pressure being felt by millions of people, is leading to a new crisis in mental health.

Record numbers of people are calling the Samaritans with concerns about money – and they’re seeing rising levels of distress linked directly to the cost of living.