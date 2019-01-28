Rappers speak out after being sentenced for performing drill music

The forecast for the next 5 days
It’s a case that raises profound questions about freedom of expression.
Earlier this month, two men involved in London’s drill music scene were sentenced for breaching an injunction intended to stop them from performing and sharing songs which the court said promoted violence. Police argue that drill music can escalate friction between gangs.
But does this sentence help protect the public or is it an attack on free speech? We went to meet the two musicians.