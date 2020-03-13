Rapid Coronavirus testing kit developed slashing results time for Covid-19 diagnosis

As the WHO urges countries to step up testing their citizens for coronavirus, the UK government appears to be adopting a different approach.

Yesterday, it said it would only test people in hospital for Covid-19, rather than those with suspected cases at home.

Now we’ve been speaking exclusively to a British company which says it has developed a rapid testing kit.

The company says results can be obtained in around 10 minutes. NHS testing takes much longer. They’re shipping the kits to pharmacies in the UK next week and hope to eventually distribute them to the wider public.