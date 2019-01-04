Ramsgate port dredged as no-deal Brexit preparations gather steam

The DUP has declared again today that it won’t vote for Theresa May’s deal, so a disorderly Brexit is becoming a distinct possibility, triggering a frenzy of preparations more akin to times of conflict.

University leaders warned today that such a Brexit would be catastrophic for research and funding.

More than 1,000 English and Scottish police officers are being trained for extra duty in case of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

And then there are the ports being prepped for an armada of emergency ferries.